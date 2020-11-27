King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,545 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $39,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the second quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.93.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDX stock opened at $228.91 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.74 and its 200-day moving average is $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 83.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.