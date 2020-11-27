King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 16,200 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,227,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $19,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 16.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 15.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFNC. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,266.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $20.74 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

