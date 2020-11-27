King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,915 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.20% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $12,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 445,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 730,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after purchasing an additional 404,704 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 42.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,040,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,146,000 after acquiring an additional 307,980 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.75.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $425,052.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,292. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day moving average of $102.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

