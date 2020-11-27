King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 201 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $29,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,673,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 16,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210 over the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $444.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $487.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

