King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 2,145 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after acquiring an additional 912,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,739,000 after purchasing an additional 855,564 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,422,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,856,000 after purchasing an additional 51,592 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $19,660,527 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.93.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.08. The stock had a trading volume of 910,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,656. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

