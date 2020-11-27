King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 23,557 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,557 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after buying an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,590,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intel by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.02. 120,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,754,666. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $192.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

