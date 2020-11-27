King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 2,363 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $31,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,924,836,000 after acquiring an additional 772,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,607,000 after acquiring an additional 438,056 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,707,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,301,000 after acquiring an additional 135,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,769,000 after acquiring an additional 367,413 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $211.91 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

