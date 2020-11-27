King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 2,945 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.74% of Alamo Group worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter worth $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 331.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the third quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

NYSE:ALG traded down $6.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.61. 53,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,809. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.65.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

In other news, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,952.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $70,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at $205,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.