King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 605 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 247.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $199,450.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,056.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,440 shares of company stock worth $2,565,049. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.63. The stock had a trading volume of 23,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,509. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.90 and a 52 week high of $292.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

