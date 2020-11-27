King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 6,180 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,234,000 after buying an additional 462,957 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 999,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,952,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 19.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 983,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after buying an additional 162,583 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 957,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after buying an additional 59,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after buying an additional 35,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $14,283,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,153,436.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 52,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $2,391,725.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,152,787.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 850,828 shares of company stock valued at $34,056,727. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,799. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,523.16 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC raised NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.96.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

