King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 74 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 10.8% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,886. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.40 and its 200-day moving average is $318.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $340.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

