King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 77,128 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 735,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77,128 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $40.67 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.61.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

