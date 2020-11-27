King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 8,891 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $27,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.77.

Shares of VRSK opened at $195.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $206.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.10.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,787 shares of company stock worth $43,080,783 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

