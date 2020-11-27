Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.55. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.94 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

NASDAQ KNSL traded up $3.71 on Tuesday, hitting $242.12. 1,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,243. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.47 and a 200-day moving average of $181.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $239.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,699 shares in the company, valued at $68,891,027.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,781,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 121.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

