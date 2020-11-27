KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) is JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s 7th Largest Position

JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,577 shares during the quarter. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust comprises approximately 6.0% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.95% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,891,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,850,000 after buying an additional 220,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,914,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,322,000 after acquiring an additional 525,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 177.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,417,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 663,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 279,914 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $512,154.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 2,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $48,551.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,408,096 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,275. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 406.74, a current ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. ValuEngine lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

