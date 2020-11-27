Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Stock Rating Lowered by KCG

KCG lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KNX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Knight Equity cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Shares of KNX opened at $40.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at $440,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,357.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 84,878 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $343,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 152.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

