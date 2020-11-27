L1 Long Short Fund Limited (LSF.AX) (ASX:LSF) Insider Purchases A$259,352.00 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (LSF.AX) (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm bought 136,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (LSF.AX) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.91 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$259,352.00 ($185,251.43).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get L1 Long Short Fund Limited (LSF.AX) alerts:

On Thursday, September 17th, Raphael Lamm bought 483,010 shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (LSF.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.39 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$668,968.85 ($477,834.89).

On Thursday, September 10th, Raphael Lamm bought 763,649 shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (LSF.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,027,107.91 ($733,648.50).

On Thursday, September 3rd, Raphael Lamm bought 1,328,558 shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (LSF.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.36 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,801,524.65 ($1,286,803.32).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.07.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (LSF.AX) Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Limited (LSF.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Limited (LSF.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.