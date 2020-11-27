LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.39 EPS

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $1.39, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:LAIX opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.15. LAIX has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $7.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44.

Get LAIX alerts:

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.