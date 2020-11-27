Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$30.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.06.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) alerts:

Shares of LB stock opened at C$33.44 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$25.74 and a one year high of C$46.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.58. The firm had revenue of C$248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 2.7467063 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.21%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.