Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Cut by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at $170,472,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Linde by 104.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,883 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 912.1% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,298,000 after purchasing an additional 470,403 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4,136.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,741,000 after purchasing an additional 429,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Linde by 9.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after purchasing an additional 403,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $253.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $269.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

