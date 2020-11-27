Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 1,633.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 73.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 186.4% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde stock opened at $253.34 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $269.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.02 and a 200-day moving average of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

