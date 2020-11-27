Loop Capital Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $30.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on URBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Urban Outfitters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.84.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $827,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 233.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 482,064 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 30.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 274,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.