Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.37. The company had a trading volume of 80,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,224. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.