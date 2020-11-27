LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.28% of LTC Properties worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 35.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000,000 after buying an additional 393,681 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at $11,750,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at $10,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 109.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after acquiring an additional 241,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 113.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 95,847 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.94. 3,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,625. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.84. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 180 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

