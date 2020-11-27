Lufax (NYSE:LU) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LU. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a sector weight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of LU stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Lufax has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.17.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a personal financial services platform in China. It offers retail credit facilitation services, including general unsecured loans and secured loans for small business owners and salaried workers for small business operations and personal consumption; and wealth management solutions through its online wealth management platform.

