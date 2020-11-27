Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,783 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,626,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $126,323,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,496,000 after acquiring an additional 936,838 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,852,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,131,000 after acquiring an additional 733,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $13,951,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.61. 4,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $65.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Argus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

