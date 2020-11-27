Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGNI. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

Magnite stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.49. Magnite has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Magnite will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $203,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,642.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 345,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,472,329. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter valued at $51,775,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter valued at $20,494,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter valued at $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $18,548,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $13,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

