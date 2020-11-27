Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,401 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.73.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,402. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

