Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Cut by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,002 shares of company stock worth $2,889,938 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540,465. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

