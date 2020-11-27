Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $143.04

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $143.04 and last traded at $141.96, with a volume of 12892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.55.

The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.62, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,918 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,674. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 129.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Match Group by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 64,947 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

