Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) CFO Acquires $11,400.00 in Stock

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) CFO Amit B. Shah purchased 60,000 shares of Mateon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.19 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

Mateon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19. Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

Get Mateon Therapeutics alerts:

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Mateon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mateon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.