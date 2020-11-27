MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MXL stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised MaxLinear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MaxLinear from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 59.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

