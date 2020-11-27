McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 464,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,311 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 2.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.29% of McKesson worth $69,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 2.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.01. 6,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,223. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $187.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

