MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in MDC Partners were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in MDC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MDC Partners by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MDC Partners by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 53,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of MDCA opened at $2.31 on Friday. MDC Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.71.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $283.42 million for the quarter.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, database and customer relationship management, business consulting, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

