MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MAX. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.40.

NYSE:MAX opened at $38.35 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $52.93.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for QL Holdings LLC that provides insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

