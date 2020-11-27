MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $52.93.

MediaAlpha, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for QL Holdings LLC that provides insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

