MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $52.93.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for QL Holdings LLC that provides insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

