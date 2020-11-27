Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $113.70 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

