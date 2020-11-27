Megalith Financial Acquisition (NYSE:MFAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Megalith Financial Acquisition (NYSE:MFAC) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MFAC opened at $10.49 on Monday. Megalith Financial Acquisition has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $12.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Megalith Financial Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 644,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,000. Megalith Financial Acquisition makes up 0.5% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 8.67% of Megalith Financial Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Megalith Financial Acquisition

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on companies in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry.

