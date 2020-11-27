Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Sells $181,308.04 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $181,308.04.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mark Aslett sold 14 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $980.42.

On Monday, November 9th, Mark Aslett sold 250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $17,655.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $89,425.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $96,837.50.

On Thursday, October 8th, Mark Aslett sold 3,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $229,860.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $113,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $114,555.00.

Shares of MRCY opened at $71.85 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

