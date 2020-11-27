Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Insider Sells $189,079.15 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $189,079.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at $43,195.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,119.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRSN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $141,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 72,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 31.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $171,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

