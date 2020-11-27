Metacoin (MTC) Market Cap Tops $73.25 Million

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, Metacoin has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. One Metacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0713 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges. Metacoin has a total market cap of $73.25 million and approximately $101,548.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00073086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023789 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00353671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.05 or 0.03077172 BTC.

Metacoin Coin Profile

Metacoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,027,381,652 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network.

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

