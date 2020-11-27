MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Ossiam lifted its holdings in MetLife by 413.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,737 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in MetLife by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 271,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 244,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

NYSE:MET opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

