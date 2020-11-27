MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities raised shares of MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.55.

MFA stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.51.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 116.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MFA Financial will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

