MiL.k (MLK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $12.01 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Token Trading

MiL.k can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

