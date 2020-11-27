Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 70,091 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.13% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 38.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,232,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,294 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,531,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,745,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,091,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,720,000 after buying an additional 632,779 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 7.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,700,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,008,000 after buying an additional 266,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,044,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after buying an additional 224,312 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MBT traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,544. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 129.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

