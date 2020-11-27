Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Moderna and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.89.

MRNA stock opened at $109.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 0.53. Moderna has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 17.30.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 30,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $1,923,000.00. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $489,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,754,597 shares in the company, valued at $171,827,684.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 615,806 shares of company stock valued at $44,212,168. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,750,000 after purchasing an additional 412,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 43.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

