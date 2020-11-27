Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,037 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $27,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.55. 74,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,099,374. The stock has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

