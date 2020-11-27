MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $275.98

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $275.98 and last traded at $272.94, with a volume of 7634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $265.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.54.

Get MongoDB alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.01.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total transaction of $8,728,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,393,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $221,591.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,688,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,882 shares of company stock worth $84,518,323 over the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 78,937.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 4.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.