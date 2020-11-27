Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $375.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

